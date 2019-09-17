As Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Market Valuation Declined, Sandler Capital Management Decreased Stake by $3.23 Million; Visa (V) Stock Rose While London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed Position

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 2.39M shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH); 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO SELL 3 HOSPITALS TO WEST TENNESSEE; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHANGE

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 358,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 528,832 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.78M, down from 886,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.11. About 4.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,550 activity. Fordham Benjamin C bought 25,000 shares worth $46,300.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.