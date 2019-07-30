As Community Health Sys New (CYH) Shares Declined, Saba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67M, down from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.035. About 446,069 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/05/2018 – Community Health Seeks to Buy Time to Heal With Debt Exchange; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BLN/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 4,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,390 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 62,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 942,390 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc holds 705,136 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 11,079 shares in its portfolio. First Utd Fincl Bank Trust invested in 1.5% or 19,865 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 0.44% or 19,372 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Company holds 1.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 312,408 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability accumulated 39,122 shares. Parthenon Ltd holds 2.81% or 102,507 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets has invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jlb Associates has 2.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 0.59% or 47,407 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.28% or 40,830 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests owns 26,191 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.92 million shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 5,100.00% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 37,473 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 9,047 shares. 158,926 are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 82,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 242,106 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc holds 15,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 184,374 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Aegon Usa Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 113,347 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 3.23M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Synovus Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 2,500 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (NYSEMKT:CCA) by 298,635 shares to 387,234 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 2.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 13 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Community Health Systems To Broadcast Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2018 Conference Call Live On The Internet – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CYH ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Community Health Systems, Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Community Health Systems, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.