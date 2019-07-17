As Community Health Sys New (CYH) Share Price Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Stock Value Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 153.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 107,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 568,539 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 994,005 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BLN/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Proposed Exchange Offers; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amp Investors holds 0.01% or 64,807 shares in its portfolio. Senator Invest Gp Lp stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 13,235 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 89,745 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,452 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 7.51 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 27,015 are held by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Moore Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.97% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parametrica Mngmt Limited reported 0.56% stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 25,750 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 39,439 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Earnest Prtn reported 63 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kevin Kelly’s Zayo Group Options Trade – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 321,981 shares to 243,295 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,909 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 125,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LTHM AOS CYH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on July 05, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CYH BOX EROS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Case Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Community Health Systems, Inc. Securities – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, EQBK, LTHM and CYH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Community Health Systems Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

