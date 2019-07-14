As Community Health Sys New (Call) (CYH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Meritage Portfolio Management Decreased Stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by $1.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,607 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 93,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.88 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) (CYH) by 67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 4.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 2.07M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – ON APRIL 3, CO, UNIT, ENTERED INTO AN ASSET-BASED LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q NET OPER REV. $3.69B, EST. $3.65B; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BLN/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHA; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 4,800.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) and Encourages Community Health Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 2 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. – CYH – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Community Health Systems, Inc. – CYH – Benzinga” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “5 Best GARP Stocks With Discounted PEG – Zacks.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Is Delivering Value At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.53 million for 23.29 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.