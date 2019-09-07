As Community Finl Md (TCFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Trimmed Its Position; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Increased Position

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2,100 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,030 activity.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “County First Bank Receives Shareholder Approval for Merger With The Community Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Executive Vice President Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces it Will Acquire County First Bank, Deepening Its Strong Presence in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert County, MD – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2017. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Completion of County First Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate The Community Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TCFC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 16,340 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 10,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,790 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 214,847 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 215,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 1,409 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Amer Interest holds 3,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 8,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Lc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0% or 50,094 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares to 16,692 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).