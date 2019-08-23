As Community Finl Md (TCFC) Market Valuation Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.71 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $10.39 Million as Stock Price Declined

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,435 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.16 million, down from 1,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $155.73. About 2.51M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 610 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Com has invested 2.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,202 are owned by Lincoln. Field And Main Comml Bank owns 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,680 shares. The Ohio-based Keystone Finance Planning has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commercial Bank Of The West stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Doheny Asset Ca reported 1,385 shares. Nomura Holding Inc invested in 0.01% or 13,538 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.48 million shares. Motco has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 32,000 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ami Asset reported 92,162 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 50,032 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,630 shares to 104,170 shares, valued at $6.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.03 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $3,030 activity.