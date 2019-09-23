As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stock Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Boosted Position by $354,185; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Upped Holding by $4.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 877,425 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.77M, up from 871,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 272,872 shares traded or 46.38% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 49,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 435,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.35M, up from 385,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 4.64 million shares traded or 202.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Susan Potter Joins Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arch Insurance (UK) Limited and Marsh Launch Blue Vault, First of Its Kind Insurance Solution for Digital Assets – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,881 shares to 208,877 shares, valued at $54.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 330,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,478 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% or 363,396 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 46 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 3,010 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 55,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.08% stake. Two Sigma stated it has 8,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 6.45 million shares. 612,619 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 57,513 shares. American Inc accumulated 0.08% or 189,670 shares. Baskin Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,185 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company, California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Alleghany De has invested 5.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Raymond James Tru Na reported 6,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On International Game Technology PLC (IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Does Not Have A Growth Catalyst – Cramer’s Lightning Round (8/23/18) – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Loving Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) 2.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System (CBU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.