As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stock Price Rose, Strategic Financial Services Raised by $434,535 Its Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Clark Estates Lowered Its Holding by $4.71 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 70,126 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 345,561 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, down from 434,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 4.28 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video)

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kinderhook Bank Corp. Announces Stockholder and Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Community Bank System (CBU) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Community Bank parent completes Albany-area acquisition – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru has 38,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Moreover, Hartford Fin Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Pnc Gru Incorporated invested in 26,133 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 10,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,870 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 7,437 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 138,156 shares. 52,157 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 22,596 shares. Regions Fin has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 2.09 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Leisure Mgmt stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares to 131,340 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Interest Limited Liability Company accumulated 326,499 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 31,087 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company owns 8,153 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Management has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,086 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.2% or 8.47 million shares. South State Corporation holds 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 64,156 shares. 11,965 are held by White Pine Ltd Liability. Rench Wealth Inc reported 33,936 shares. 33,650 were accumulated by New England Research Inc. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct has 60,450 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Lc owns 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,656 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.41% or 49,093 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.09% of the stock.