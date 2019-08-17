As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stock Price Rose, Strategic Financial Services Has Raised Holding; Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Maintained by Nbw Capital Llc

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 220,686 shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl holds 38,155 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.09 million shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Advsrs Preferred Ltd invested 0.13% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt stated it has 97,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 10,249 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 69,033 shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Grp has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Burns J W & Inc reported 0.18% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,294 shares stake. Moreover, Pnc Service Group has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 26,133 shares. Community Bankshares Na has 0.05% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 688,420 shares stake. 987 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares to 178,874 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).