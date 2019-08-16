As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stock Price Rose, Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted by $434,535 Its Stake; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Position in Avon Prods (AVP) by $1.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 73.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 511,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 186,185 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 697,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 3.84 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 152,419 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns holds 0.01% or 4,148 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 688,420 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1,763 shares. Minerva Ltd Liability holds 16,772 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 2.09 million shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 306 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Federated Pa reported 0.15% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 3,437 shares. Burns J W & Inc Ny has 12,081 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hartford Fin Mgmt has 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 6,484 were reported by Arrow. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 34,767 shares to 53,459 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 6,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

