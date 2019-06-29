As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Share Price Rose, Strategic Financial Services Has Raised Stake; Power Integrations (POWI) Share Price Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Decreased Holding

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 403,307 shares traded or 114.95% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 12,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 221,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.18. About 182,706 shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $6.01 million activity. Another trade for 1,484 shares valued at $97,217 was sold by Sutherland Ben. On Monday, January 28 the insider Barsan Radu sold $103,496. $60,562 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares were sold by NAYYAR SANDEEP. Shares for $97,448 were sold by Matthews David MH on Monday, January 28. 1,756 shares were sold by George William, worth $122,920. Bailey Doug sold $97,128 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Power Integrations Launches 98.5%-Efficient High Voltage BLDC Motor Driver IC Family – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Power Integrations Increases Efficiency of Display Power Supplies with New InnoMux Technology – Business Wire” published on March 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Power Integrations Unveils Complete Range of Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 V MOSFETs – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Power Integrations Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for POWI – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 19,980 are owned by Chicago Equity Ltd Com. 58 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 735,565 shares. 11,359 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,754 shares. Stephens Mngmt Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 363,167 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 669,885 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 4,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 22,334 shares. Invesco Limited owns 869,116 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22 shares. Grandeur Peak Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 315,340 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 99,108 shares to 147,154 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 123,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95M for 58.96 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust reported 4,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 348,968 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 31,818 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 7,448 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Nottingham Advsr has invested 1.62% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.03% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Everence Cap Incorporated holds 7,150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 7.54 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.54% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Hamel Associates, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,775 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc holds 10,742 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,349 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs stated it has 17,127 shares. Piedmont Advsr has 0.03% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 12,882 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $706,076 activity.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “NCBS vs. CBU: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Bank System Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ NUBK, ULTI and ELLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On International Game Technology PLC (IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About FirstService Corporation (FSV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.