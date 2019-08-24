As Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Stock Price Rose, Castine Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $596,155; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 24,650 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company has 9,600 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 198,104 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rmb Capital Limited Co reported 508,249 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hrt Fin Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,617 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jane Street Gp Limited Company invested in 111,330 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). British Columbia Invest Corp owns 46,917 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 401,053 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 1.05 million shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.47% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 563,768 shares. M Secs holds 5,790 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 14,972 shares to 7,131 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,120 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $23,628 activity. Barber Gerald F. also bought $391 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Tuesday, April 2. Hardy William E. also bought $697 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. The insider PUTNAM EUGENE S JR bought 1,000 shares worth $7,650. 114 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $942 were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E. WATKINS JOHN C had bought 424 shares worth $3,302 on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 159,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 44,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 28,801 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 5,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 10,012 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 49,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 124,461 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maltese Cap Ltd reported 0.75% stake. 62,025 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 33,636 shares. Stieven Capital Advsr Lp, a Missouri-based fund reported 813,406 shares.