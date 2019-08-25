As Commscope Holding Co (COMM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Holding by $10.99 Million; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Vestor Capital Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 523,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 4.60M shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 117,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 122,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Mangement holds 3.46% or 110,119 shares. 28,428 are owned by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,512 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv Limited Com has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iowa Bancorp reported 41,387 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 28,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Comm Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,669 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 1.23% or 223.53 million shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.3% or 17,799 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank owns 2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,415 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn Incorporated reported 12,033 shares. Family Firm accumulated 5,469 shares. Korea Invest Corp invested in 1.25% or 1.99M shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 2.34% or 36,671 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Phlx Semiconductor (SOXX) by 2,359 shares to 39,235 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 Inde (IJH) by 3,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Japan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Laurion Capital Management LP stated it has 63,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 101,769 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 551,296 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 3,012 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 29,016 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 76,185 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 15,990 shares in its portfolio. 289,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Vanguard holds 0.02% or 17.73M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 36,295 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 3.55 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 202,972 shares. Amer Gru Inc owns 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 3,326 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National General Holdings Cp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 586,189 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $84.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Pptys Of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 83,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).