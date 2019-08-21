As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Value Declined, Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Upped Its Stake

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 2.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 5.14M shares traded or 52.63% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,365 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add Up The Pieces: FNK Could Be Worth $41 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Lower Revenues Affect CommScope (COMM) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). British Columbia Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Us National Bank De reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 28,501 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Mrj Cap Incorporated has 0.67% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 48,839 shares. 66,973 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 24,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Advsr Asset Management reported 6,382 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Lp has 0.06% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 1.38 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 3,852 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 10,681 shares to 10,538 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,680 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).