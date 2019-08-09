As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Gentex (GNTX) Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Has Lifted Its Stake by $709,420

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 3.35M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 35,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 221,744 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 186,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 393,937 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Global accumulated 3.50 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Investments has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 44,895 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 8,256 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.18% or 289,700 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 36,295 shares. Boston Prtn invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Tobam invested in 453,596 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com stated it has 288,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 10,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 67,398 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Vanguard Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 3,103 are held by Glenmede Na. M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 11,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 0.12% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 1.19M shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares to 932,084 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares.