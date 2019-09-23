As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Share Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $528,420; Mackenzie Financial Increases Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 113,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, up from 106,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 947,012 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 35,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 71,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 107,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 1.34 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 399,660 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $588.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,396 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Cap Management invested in 0.24% or 6,766 shares. Van Eck Associate invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 1.31 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 35,150 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested in 6,406 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management has 194,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.4% or 11,534 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 42,899 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.83% or 17,988 shares in its portfolio. City Hldg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Td Asset Management owns 97,769 shares. 70,013 are held by Hartford Mngmt. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 39,803 shares.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.69M for 7.56 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 234,293 shares to 248,593 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 121,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 360,804 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 820 shares. American Intl Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Prelude Capital reported 100,957 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 810,100 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 36,053 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 625,700 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company reported 4.32M shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.05% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 71,808 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.12% or 543,027 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Pcl owns 770,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

