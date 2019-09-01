As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Share Value Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $2.94 Million; Shareholder Oakworth Capital Boosted Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Incorporated stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fjarde Ap holds 66,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Franklin Resources reported 14.29M shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 3.88M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 453,596 are owned by Tobam. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 1.67M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 25,505 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). State Street has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 20,474 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 65,431 shares. At Commercial Bank reported 48,422 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares to 9,257 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 22,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).