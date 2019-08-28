As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Share Price Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Position; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increased Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $1.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 3.20 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 5.33 million shares traded or 44.90% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 10,368 shares to 11,878 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,109 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuilderetf (XHB).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc invested in 299,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 35,822 shares. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 0.07% or 632,105 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 147,270 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Everence reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiemann Ltd Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,221 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 113,469 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Louisiana-based Orleans Capital Mngmt La has invested 0.71% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 12,734 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 125,336 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company accumulated 188,010 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank has 11,832 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Federated Investors Pa reported 10,960 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 34,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 79,530 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 245,792 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advisors reported 201 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 614,717 shares. 55,915 were reported by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Voloridge Mgmt reported 107,036 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 0% or 62,089 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,700 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $22.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.