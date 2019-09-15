As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Market Valuation Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Upped Position by $4.40 Million; Calamos Advisors Has Cut Metlife (MET) Stake by $9.40 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 3.87 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 56.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 191,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 145,361 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22 million, down from 337,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Communications reported 1.28 million shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability owns 0.28% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 39,309 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 430 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 313,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 46,631 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd owns 18.51 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Quantbot Tech LP holds 20,768 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Leuthold Lc invested in 0.03% or 16,596 shares. 150,033 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Globeflex LP stated it has 8,336 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 27,292 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 10.01M shares to 50.01 million shares, valued at $103.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 13,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

