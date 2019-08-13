As Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stock Value Rose, Highline Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Delta Capital Management Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Position

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 786,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99M, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 681,041 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – STRONG YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–CMC VAMC Patient Care Services (Nursing) – 621 I FSS BPA. A-Team Solution; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Commercial Metals ‘BB+’ Rtngs; Off CW/Neg; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18483 – CMC Telcom – Evidentiary Hearing on May 4, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $287.62. About 604,995 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 20 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 99,821 shares. Kennedy Cap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). South Dakota Council stated it has 0.13% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 125,948 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 17,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Com stated it has 350,310 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). State Street reported 5.29M shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 22,500 shares. 45,141 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 187,888 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 241,183 shares to 277,183 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,230 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

