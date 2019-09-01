As Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Its Position; Homrich & Berg Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 485,884 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 1,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 93,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 17,687 shares to 351,143 shares, valued at $42.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,428 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 45,933 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 54,857 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Brown Advisory accumulated 45,914 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 358,581 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has invested 0.31% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 65,673 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 55,251 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 19,576 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 27,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 1,786 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 54,186 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 19,348 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 296,190 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.09% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Management Lc has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Optimum Advsrs invested in 65,274 shares or 4.07% of the stock. Financial Advisory Gru reported 17,037 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 214,493 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,209 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 48,089 shares for 7.77% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Llc accumulated 218,386 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability has 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Liberty Capital owns 32,037 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 0.01% or 7,706 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Inv Llc has 4.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,428 shares. Welch Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,115 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 1.01M shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Ny invested in 1.79% or 100,695 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 66,324 shares to 19,204 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 44,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).