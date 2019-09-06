As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Boosted Its Holding; As Corning (GLW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 6.66 million shares traded or 26.29% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 11,146 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, up from 5,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 324,620 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,691 shares to 56,408 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,302 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Public Limited Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.06% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 500 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Arrowstreet Capital LP has 242,444 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 67,018 shares. Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability Company owns 14,817 shares. Matarin Management Lc reported 43,557 shares. 45,914 are owned by Brown Advisory. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 269,519 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 10,649 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 2,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 18,747 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,759 shares. Comm National Bank reported 7.24M shares.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

