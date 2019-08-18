As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Valuation Rose, Plancorp Has Increased by $1.21 Million Its Holding; Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 270,249 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.07% or 6.41 million shares in its portfolio. Connable Office has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,360 shares. 43,833 were reported by Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Madison Invest accumulated 94,685 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Howland Mgmt Lc owns 221,230 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.23% or 3.30 million shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 11,374 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap Intl holds 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 22.59 million shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 700 shares. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 14,056 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Security Natl Tru stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa has 5,844 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 1.27% or 500,399 shares in its portfolio.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

