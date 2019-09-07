As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Valuation Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Has Boosted by $2.36 Million Its Holding; As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stock Value Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $520,000

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 40,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.13 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 323,482 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 637,014 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $89.30M for 14.11 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 19,855 shares to 133,785 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 202,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr.