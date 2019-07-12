As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Decreased Position by $761,598; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 360,801 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.81 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by KEMPER DAVID W. BARTH KEVIN G had sold 6,976 shares worth $427,376.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danone Sa Adr (DANOY) by 43,073 shares to 858,917 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 83,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 3.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.77 million for 15.94 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap has 0.1% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 3,881 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0% or 5,762 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 19,997 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has invested 0.1% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, American Intll Gp has 0.04% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Meyer Handelman Communications has 0.09% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 4,759 shares. Bokf Na reported 36,896 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Dean Associates Lc invested in 14,817 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 15,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Johnson Fincl Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 261,977 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 150,195 shares.

