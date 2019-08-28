As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Share Value Rose, Holder Vigilant Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $761,598; Water Asset Management Has Upped Its Itron (ITRI) Holding by $557,566; Market Valuation Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 432,005 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 212,145 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 17,847 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 3.55M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 12,600 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Domini Impact Invests Limited Com reported 6,078 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Voya Investment Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 13,801 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 17,127 shares. 150 were reported by Highlander Cap. Ledyard Bankshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 7,055 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company has 109,285 shares. Etrade Lc has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 0% or 131,025 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 130 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored Adr (TCEHY) by 60,052 shares to 272,181 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 0.15% or 18,491 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl accumulated 19,645 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated reported 3,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 433,397 were accumulated by Principal Gp. Swiss Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 182,996 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Cibc Markets invested in 0% or 9,609 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Citigroup holds 70,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 35,208 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 109,591 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc owns 294,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

