As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Market Value Rose, Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $306,816 as Valuation Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 253,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 246,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.22M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 485,884 shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bristol John W Com Ny has invested 1.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Connable Office holds 0.54% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 57,446 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 52,137 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 18,748 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 5,285 shares. 580,585 are held by Suntrust Banks. 1.65M are owned by Haverford Tru. Country National Bank accumulated 1.21% or 564,941 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.33 million shares stake. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Colrain Capital Ltd stated it has 18,050 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.13% stake. Allstate Corp reported 205,684 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Barr E S accumulated 10,936 shares.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $99.94 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,775 shares to 179,004 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).