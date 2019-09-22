As Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Stock Declined, Systematic Financial Management LP Raised Position; Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 18,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 423,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.59 million, up from 404,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 799,029 shares traded or 125.74% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.50M shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (NYSE:PG) by 454,071 shares to 20 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aia Group Ltd (AAGIY) by 41,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,221 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 3,252 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 15,100 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Qs Investors Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Aperio Group Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 30,001 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 13,751 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 313,499 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co stated it has 48,584 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Td Asset Management accumulated 332,902 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold FIX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Holdings Gru owns 619,469 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 309,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gru stated it has 125,905 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 131,200 shares. 4,420 are owned by Trexquant Inv Lp. Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 6,874 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 5,703 shares. Alberta Investment Management Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 1.58M shares. Renaissance Llc owns 9,699 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech owns 0.02% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 87,609 shares. 6,389 are owned by Sei Investments. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $962,672 activity. $49,377 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by Mercado – Pablo G. on Tuesday, May 21. GEORGE WILLIAM III had bought 2,500 shares worth $103,463 on Monday, July 29. Howell Laura Finley bought $21,640 worth of stock.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7,855 shares to 4,783 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 50,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,425 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation Ho.