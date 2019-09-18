As Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Stock Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $25.27 Million; Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Its La Z Boy (LZB) Stake by $943,200; Share Price Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 505,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 446,203 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.75M, down from 951,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 315,910 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 212.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The hedge fund held 46,217 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 14,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 221,653 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $30.97M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $962,672 activity. $230,400 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN. 1,000 shares valued at $49,377 were bought by Mercado – Pablo G. on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Howell Laura Finley bought 500 shares worth $21,640.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 95,370 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $40.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 100,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

More notable recent Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Trex Company, Enphase And More – Benzinga” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 50% Or More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hersha Hospitality Trust Refinances $300M Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold FIX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 58,257 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 1,062 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 22,535 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 1,326 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). 5,703 were reported by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 237,686 shares. Everence Cap Incorporated has 4,810 shares. The New York-based Art Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 117,489 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 23,676 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 6,874 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.14% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:LZB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong retail performance for La-Z-Boy in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy: An Undervalued Recovery Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). 111,296 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 1,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 1.26 million shares. 6,800 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Service Automobile Association accumulated 18,077 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 33,800 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated invested in 3,892 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge LP holds 0.02% or 43,685 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability reported 16,533 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 3,502 shares. Zebra Mngmt Llc has 0.16% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 9,943 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13,263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,291 shares to 5,528 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 60,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,813 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyld Mich Qlty (MIY).