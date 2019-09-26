As Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $25.27 Million Its Stake; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Price Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 505,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 446,203 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.75 million, down from 951,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 243,356 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 158,420 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold FIX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Group owns 195,919 shares. Sterling Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 13,112 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 131,200 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.03% or 14,516 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 21,774 shares. Moreover, Menta Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 5,429 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 37,955 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 13,281 shares. Greenwood Capital Limited Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 6,252 shares. Eagle Asset has 0.03% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 22,029 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Goldman Sachs accumulated 310,177 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,844 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $30.96 million for 13.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $962,672 activity. $40,593 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III. 500 shares valued at $21,640 were bought by Howell Laura Finley on Monday, July 29. 1,000 shares were bought by Mercado – Pablo G., worth $49,377.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 39,040 shares to 483,733 shares, valued at $35.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

