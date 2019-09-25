As Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Market Value Declined, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Increased Position; Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $371,888

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 33,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 93,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 461,426 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 184,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 858,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.80M, up from 674,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 478,747 shares traded or 32.32% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $962,672 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $40,593 was bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III. Howell Laura Finley had bought 500 shares worth $21,640 on Monday, July 29. MYERS FRANKLIN bought $85,944 worth of stock or 1,738 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold FIX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell And Co Adviser Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 10,310 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 6,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Manufacturers Life The reported 22,535 shares. Perritt Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,300 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,150 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,703 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Lp De reported 18,410 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Sei holds 6,389 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,415 shares to 17,468 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 97,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,398 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold IRT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 76.93 million shares or 2.10% more from 75.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 12,033 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 3,227 shares stake. Principal Financial Gp invested in 0.02% or 2.29M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 80,465 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Moreover, Wellington Management Gp Llp has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 65,571 shares. 1.45 million are held by Geode Management Llc. Raymond James Associates reported 924,420 shares. 67,459 are owned by Intll Group. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Us Bancorp De reported 6,040 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Com holds 0% or 43,863 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.