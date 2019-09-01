As Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $4.02 Million; American Capital Management Has Increased Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake by $835,346

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 77,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The hedge fund held 520,316 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 597,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 316,038 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 377,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08 million, up from 366,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 128,942 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $732,079 activity. GEORGE WILLIAM III bought $103,463 worth of stock. $85,944 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN. Mercado – Pablo G. bought $49,377 worth of stock.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $39.41 million for 8.79 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.23% EPS growth.

