As Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Share Price Declined, Daruma Capital Management Trimmed by $4.02 Million Its Position; As Monro (MNRO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Lifted Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 77,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The hedge fund held 520,316 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 597,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 270,317 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX)

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 137,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 459,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.76 million, up from 322,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 117,373 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Inc reported 318 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 0.03% or 15,186 shares. Moreover, Granite Prns Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 16,820 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 254,379 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,185 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 53,449 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0.08% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Huntington Savings Bank owns 1,564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 9,282 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Mason Street Ltd Com has 10,631 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 89,085 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 25,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 17.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $31.52 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% EPS growth.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 469,582 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 97,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,182 shares. 127 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 26,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital has 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 12,700 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 148 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 13,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 12,427 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware has 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 1,515 shares. Dana Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). 10,500 were reported by Weber Alan W.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $922,079 activity. $49,377 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares were bought by Mercado – Pablo G.. GEORGE WILLIAM III had bought 2,500 shares worth $103,463. 500 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares with value of $21,640 were bought by Howell Laura Finley.