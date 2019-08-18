As Comerica (CMA) Valuation Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Raised Stake; As Magna (MGA) Stock Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Raised Its Holding

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magna (MGA) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 14,971 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 8,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Magna for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 208.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 45,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 14,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.34M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 21,609 shares to 18,956 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball (NYSE:BLL) by 79,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,703 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,338 shares to 105,744 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).