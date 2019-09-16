As Comerica (CMA) Valuation Declined, Salzhauer Michael Has Upped Its Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 60,216 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, down from 62,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 664,335 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 1542.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 69,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 73,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 537,031 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 140,345 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 50,000 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & reported 125,117 shares. Albion Fin Group Ut has 1.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). St Johns Investment Management Lc reported 1,850 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.04% or 12,536 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca owns 590 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First City Mngmt holds 1.08% or 8,473 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc has 2,044 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.42% or 450,475 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl reported 29,635 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Western Mgmt Co invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 9,425 shares to 163,591 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 69,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.64 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

