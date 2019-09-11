As Comerica (CMA) Stock Value Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Increased Holding by $2.23 Million; Genomic Health (GHDX) Market Value Rose While Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Its Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genomic Health (GHDX) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 5,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 54,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 59,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 2,802 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/03/2018 – LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Enters into a Strategic Research Collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) on Telomere Length Assay; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Genomic Profiling of the Residual Disease of Advanced-stage Ovarian Cancer After Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – FOUNDATION MEDICINE- NEW ASSAY WILL INCLUDE OVER 70 GENES, GENOMIC BIOMARKERS FOR MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY & BLOOD TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 208.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 45,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 14,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 105,514 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 95,826 shares to 296,266 shares, valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $38.55 million activity.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $15.14M for 48.03 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

