As Comerica (CMA) Stock Price Declined, Soros Fund Management Trimmed Its Holding by $18.70 Million; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 256,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 13,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 269,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 1.52 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $295.74M for 7.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 102,057 shares to 107,242 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares to 242,867 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 75,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,357 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).