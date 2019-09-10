As Comerica (CMA) Stock Price Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Holding by $3.72 Million; As Deere & Co Com (DE) Share Price Rose, Holder Carroll Financial Associates Has Boosted Holding

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 139.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,977 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 2,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.37. About 650,215 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 50,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 129,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, up from 78,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 645,809 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) by 10,432 shares to 36,357 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf by 90,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,329 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX).

