As Comerica (CMA) Stock Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Stake by $5.39 Million; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Decreased by $901,559 Its Stake

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 171.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 73,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 116,981 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 43,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 587,777 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,594 shares to 176,828 shares, valued at $24.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,091 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forest Hill Ltd owns 128,451 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 2,891 shares in its portfolio. Third Avenue Mngmt Llc holds 451,256 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Nbw Capital has 39,721 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.35% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications has 0.07% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 39,008 shares. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 40,100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 6,038 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 87,803 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 14,938 shares. Hodges Management owns 6,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.