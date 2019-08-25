As Comerica (CMA) Share Value Declined, Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Position by $5.07 Million; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Share Price Rose, Cipher Capital LP Cut by $3.21 Million Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 88.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 33,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 4,219 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 37,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.03M shares traded or 79.40% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 1542.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 69,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 73,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 1.29 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Llc reported 74,916 shares stake. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 5,827 shares. Gam Ag reported 9,759 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.35% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 6,167 were reported by Wealth Architects Lc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.40 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 26,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 197,342 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 4.77% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 162,749 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 1.69M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 73,650 shares. King Luther Capital accumulated 2.87 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication accumulated 47,796 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 25,334 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 23.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 16,037 shares to 23,757 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 18,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Ser Com Ma reported 2.66M shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 460,343 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 20,236 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Kbc Gp Inc Nv reported 68,873 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 301,877 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 17,302 shares. 14,641 were reported by Proshare Lc. Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fruth Inv Mngmt reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co reported 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Sei Invests Communication holds 150,562 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,134 shares. Oppenheimer And Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,410 shares.

