As Comerica (CMA) Share Value Declined, Prospector Partners Has Raised Stake; Netapp (NTAP) Stock Price Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Its Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 369,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 229,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90 million, down from 598,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 498,917 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 475,524 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 98,230 shares to 103,448 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 21.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13,900 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.