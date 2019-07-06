As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increased Its Position; Verint Systems (VRNT) Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Boosted Its Stake by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 226,534 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $10.21 million worth of stock was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,159 shares to 6,841 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,315 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

