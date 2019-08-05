As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding; Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stake by $528,700; Stock Value Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 97,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 123,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 542,057 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 7.58M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares to 113,258 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,329 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 1,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 5,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 69 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 7.77M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 918 shares in its portfolio. 139,538 were reported by Guggenheim Lc. 5.80 million are held by Hg Vora Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Qs Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 153,011 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 16,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential has 0.05% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 1.52 million shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 128,585 are owned by Voya Management Lc. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. On Monday, May 13 Snowden Jay A bought $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 10,875 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.60 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

