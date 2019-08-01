As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Raised Position; Ota Financial Group LP Maintains Position in Sprint (S)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 14.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 27.02M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $6.030000; 17/05/2018 – 55+ Reasons to Switch to Sprint Now!; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Successful Sprint Capital Corporation Consent Solicitation; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Sees Fiscal-Year Adjusted EBITDA $11.3 Billion-$11.8 Billion

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 220,009 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

