As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Increased by $448,896 Its Holding; Van Hulzen Asset Management Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 10,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 72,175 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 61,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.79 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 262,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 251,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Trust owns 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,510 shares. Van Eck has 805,918 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 20,969 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stifel has 785,066 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.14% or 6.46 million shares in its portfolio. 230,066 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 3,702 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brinker Capital has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Signaturefd holds 0.03% or 4,848 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited holds 10.92 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management holds 0.04% or 4,861 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 2,983 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa invested 0.73% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,335 shares to 38,259 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,566 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 556,405 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,910 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tctc Lc accumulated 484,118 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 9,166 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 668,200 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management accumulated 8,380 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1.33 million were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Numerixs Technology Inc has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 80,933 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Geode Capital reported 65.13 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% or 9,648 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs invested in 142,260 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 6,030 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,945 shares to 18,910 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,891 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

