As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Stake by $4.38 Million; Chartist Maintains Holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW)

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 592,899 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 12,097 shares. Rockland Tru Company reported 27,567 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.78% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bluestein R H And reported 87,441 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America reported 233 shares stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 18,209 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 500 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 29,098 shares. City Company stated it has 175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,861 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 100 shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,770 shares. Shell Asset owns 5,588 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 23 shares to 8,171 shares, valued at $228.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Div Fd (DVY).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 318,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru reported 0.06% stake. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department stated it has 14,359 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc World Inc invested in 0.19% or 1.02 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,347 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 6.47 million shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office has 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parsec Fin Management stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 263,110 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 7.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Covington has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co reported 180,583 shares stake. Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Lc has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Nj has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.