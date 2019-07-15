As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Stake; Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Its Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 6.95 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 85,958 shares. 214.67M are held by Vanguard Gru. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 263,136 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated has 197,538 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested in 1.8% or 167,847 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.07% or 8,729 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 109,370 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.28 million shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co reported 76,827 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 120,235 shares. 29,790 are owned by Hartford Finance Mgmt. Frontier Mgmt invested in 7,865 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Albion Group Inc Ut has 8,810 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 2.73% or 20.55M shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Moves Up the Charts: Will Growth Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “We’re Up Big On This Pick — And We’re Holding For More – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G seeks to combat fake, hateful online content – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 21,450 shares to 50,384 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 2.98 million shares to 5,055 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.68% or 2.13 million shares. Howland Limited Liability Company reported 34,458 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 7,274 are held by Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability Corp. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 1.74 million shares. Old Bank & Trust In holds 0.21% or 100,362 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 8,274 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd stated it has 6,255 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.67% or 317,565 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 1.07% or 3.24M shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.42% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.74 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc reported 61,867 shares. Guardian LP reported 41,943 shares. 17,048 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability has 19,204 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 221,259 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comcast Launches Eye-Control for the Television – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: New Highs Are Here, But Can They Last? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CMCSA or RCI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.