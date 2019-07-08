As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Rose, Alleghany Has Lowered Position by $21.57 Million; Summit Securities Group Lowered Its Position in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $655,200 as Share Price Declined

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.84M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.95 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 1.26 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.81 million for 13.78 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,466 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.