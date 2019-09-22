As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Raised Holding; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased by $401,620 Its Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 57,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 142,260 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 84,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65 million shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 44,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61 million, down from 46,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 511,395 shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism

