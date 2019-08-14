As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Upped Stake; United Parcel (UPS) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Cut Position by $1.45 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 41,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 272,441 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, up from 231,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 561,079 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 37,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 50,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 103,634 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.93 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 77,879 shares to 533,427 shares, valued at $36.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.